1954—2022

Helen Marie Blevins, age 67, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2022 surrounded by her family in her beautiful home in Napa Valley after a long battle with cancer.

Helen was born on December 20, 1954 in San Jose, California. At the age of 16 she met her husband Lee, married at 18 she was a devoted wife for 49 years. Throughout their marriage they shared special memories that will forever remain with him such as their many RV trips throughout the United States, their enjoyment of family, and NASCAR.

Helen continued to be a loving mother, grandmother, and a friend to many. Helen enjoyed her long career with the Trinchero family estates, once retired enjoyed time with family and assisting at her church.

Kind, caring, and gracious, Helen was loved and adored. Her friends and family cherished every moment with her. Helen will continued to be honored by her husband, Lee Blevins; her two children: Jacob and Jennel; and her nine grandchildren: Brianna, Anastasia, Vanessa, Isaac, Olivia, Ian, Ilias, Jaxon, and Madelyn.

For those who shared the same love for her, you are welcome to join us in a celebration of life which will be held between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Napa Valley Life Church, 2303 Trower Ave.