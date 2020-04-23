× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Helen Sebia

1926 - 2020

Helen Sebia was born and raised in New York City with a family of nine siblings. She moved to California and has been a resident of Napa since the early 70's. Helen died on April 21, 2020 at the age of 93, peacefully and surrounded by her family.

When she originally moved to Napa, she began her career in the newly opened Napa Housing Authority and later owned and operated Property Management and Maintenance, a local rental management company.

Helen had many friends in Napa and was known for her quick wit and passion for work and fun. She bowled into her late 80's, played bocce ball and enjoyed playing cards and Mahjong with other seniors in her local community. Another passion was her trips to casinos to play the slots. Helen loved to spend time with her family telling stories of her early years or just laughing together.

She is survived by her sister Annabelle; daughters, Donita (Ralph) and Karlyn (Mark) and their respective children, Kiel, Danielle (Joey), Jennifer, Kaitlin, Jess and Tom and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family of Helen Sebia would graciously like to thank everyone for their support and well wishes during this difficult time.

Honoring her request, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Yolo Hospice at yolohospice.org