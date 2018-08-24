Heloise (Polly) Marie Erion
1927 - 2018
Heloise (Polly) Marie Erion left the earth peacefully on August 9, 2018. Her children were with her and supported her during her recent infirmary and passing.
Polly was born in Amery Wisconsin in 1927 to Oscar and Signe Granum. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and married Fred T Yates, also from Amery Wisconsin.
They moved to Mill Valley, CA in 1949 where they raised their four children in the beautiful hills of Marin and Mount Tamalpais. In 1972, Polly married Oscar 'Bud' Erion .
Polly was a teacher in Mill Valley, and was passionate about education, teaching and children. She believed strongly that children can learn positive life lessons and become better people through drama. She continued writing, producing and directing plays for both children and seniors. She never stopped teaching and learning new things throughout her entire life. She loved making pottery, stained glass windows and had a passion for creating beaded jewelry necklaces. A favorite past time for her was to play a card game or board game with her children and grandchildren.
Her son Fred Yates (Julie) pre-deceased his mother.
Polly is survived by her son Steve Yates (Cindy) of Santa Cruz, CA, her daughter Sue Hanson (Jay) of Napa, CA and her daughter Laura Bozzio (Rich) of Tahoe City, , CA , Grand children Erik Yates (Emily), Kristen and Stephanie Yates, Ryan Yates (Allison), Lulu Yates, Kimberly Butts (Derek), Andrew Hanson (Lauren), Lindsey Smith (Cameron) , Tony Bozzio (Lyndsey), Nick Bozzio (Lindsey) and her 10 great grandchildren.
Polly will be greatly missed by her family, friends and her community.
A memorial for Polly will be held in September.