Henrietta (Yetta) Frances Bledsoe (Martin)

Henrietta was born September 11, 1928 to Anton and Frances Martin in Oglesby, Illinois. She grew up in Wisconsin and at the age of 18 moved to Fontana, CA where she married Paul Bledsoe, Jr. They leave behind a legacy of six children, John Bledsoe(Rose), Woodland, CA; Kathleen Stewart, Napa, CA; Paulette Eytchison(Dan), Lodi, CA; Jan Himsworth (Dan), Cambria, CA; Joan Bledsoe, Las Vegas, NV; Andy Bledsoe(Mary Mammet), Napa, CA, along with fifteen grandchildren and twenty one great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband five brothers and four sisters.
In Fontana, Yetta was active in the school and church of St. Joseph's Parish. She received a degree in early childhood education and worked for the Fontana Head Start Program and later for the Public Health Department.
After retiring, Yetta and Paul moved to Napa, CA to be closer to their children. She loved bowling, bocce ball, cards, bunco, water exercise ,crossword puzzles and taking trips. At St. Apollinarus she was a member of The Spirited Singles, Women's Guild, YLI and Bible Study. Henrietta was a lifelong member of KSKJ Slovenian Women's Guild #100. She was also a volunteer at The Table and the Fun Club at her park.
Please sign the guest book at www.tulocaycemetery.org. In lieu of flowers, donations on her behalf may be made to Collabria Hospice, 414 Jefferson St., Napa, CA 94559 or St. Apollinaris Catholic School Tuition Assistance Fund, 7300 Lassen St., Napa, CA 94559 I memory of Henrietta Bledsoe.
Catholic Mass, April 5 at 11:00 at St Apollinaris, Napa CA. Reception following Funeral Services @ Tulocay Cemetery Napa CA, 1-4 PM.