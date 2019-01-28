Try 1 month for 99¢
Henry Fredrick Behlmer
Gracie Solano

1934 – 2019

Passed away at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo on January 23. He was born to Harry and Kathleen (Baxter) Behlmer in Brooklyn, New York in 1934, where he lived until joining the US Navy in January, 1952. During his tour of duty he served on the USS Midway on its first around-the-world tour. He was a fireman for the Merrick Volunteer Fire Department in New York and worked for a fire and safety distributorship for 25 years. He moved to the Napa Valley in the late 1980’s. He particularly enjoyed woodworking, taking his work to many craft fairs.

He is survived by his wife Sharon, his 3 sons Keith, Rich, and Ron Behlmer, his 2 daughters Susan Wandell and Patti Darr, 7 grandchildren and his sister Jackie.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 1st from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the clubhouse at Rancho de Napa, 6468 Washington St., Yountville. Please share condolences and memories at www.treadwaywigger.com.

