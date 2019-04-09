1936—2019
Henry Leonard “Lennie” Gribble, passed away April 2, 2019 at home with family at his side, following an extended illness. He was born November 12, 1936 in Heber Springs, Cleburne County, Arkansas to William H. Gribble and Mavis Rollins Gribble. Lennie graduated High School at Heber Springs in 1954 and moved to Wichita, Kansas where he completed an apprenticeship and became a Journeyman printer at the Wichita Star. He was an avid bowler and traveled to bowl competitively. He moved to Napa to be closer to family in 1963 and took a position as a Journeyman printer at the Napa Valley Register where he saw technology change from hot lead linotype printing to using Macintosh computers and Quark Express. He married married Cheryl in 1984. Lennie bowled a number of years in leagues at Napa Bowl and belonged to the traveling Match Club. He continued bowling with P.C.C.B. competitively and once in match play, unsanctioned, he bowled three consecutive 300 games. Lennie retired from the newspaper in 2004 and enjoyed summer road trips to visit relatives in Arkansas and his wife’s relatives in Minnesota, seeing points of interest and visiting National Parks along their varied routes. Also in retirement, he worked at Stone’s Sports Bar as a Bartender, as recently as late 2018.
Lennie was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his wife Cheryl Gribble, his step¬daughter, Stephanie Miller, step grandchildren Alia Miller and Allison Miller; his brother Thomas Carl Gribble, and sister Jo Mallare, also survive him, as well as his nieces and nephews, Scott Russell, Mark Russell, Doug Gribble, Mike Gribble, Tammy Scorza, and Kim O’Malley.
At his own request, there will be no funeral service. Celebration of Life is Sat. April 27 at 11 AM at Stones Sports Bar where Lennie was a bartender.