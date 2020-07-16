Henry (Hank) Stockton Sr.

Hank enjoyed his second home in Susanville where he looked forward to taking his boat out fishing on Eagle Lake. Hank also enjoyed steelhead fishing, abalone hunting, camping, football, and his fireman retiree luncheons.

Hank is survived by his two children. Hank Jr. and Kathi both of Auburn California and many nieces and nephews who all affectionately called him Uncle Clay.

His wife Amy, to whom he was married to for 63 years, preceded him on September 21, 2009.

Hank spent his entire 96 years living in Napa, with the exception of living in Roseville for a brief period.

The family wishes to thank and extend their very deepest gratitude to his nurse Marilyn and his very special caregiver Rita. The family also wishes to acknowledge and give extra special thanks to Larry for helping and always being there over the years but especially most recently. The family couldn’t have done it without him.