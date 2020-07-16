1924—2020
Henry (Hank) Stockton Sr. left this earth on Monday, July 6. 2020 at the age of 96, at home in Napa with his daughter by his side. Also by his side, was a dear friend. Hank was born on Saturday, March 8, 1924 in Napa to Etna and Dexter Stockton. Hank was the youngest and only son. Hank was the last of his generation.
Hank graduated from Napa High School in 1942. After graduation, he worked at Castners Hardware Store located at Lincoln and Jefferson.
Hank would later be called to serve his country during WWII. During Hank’s time serving in the Army, he was proud to be chosen as one of the guards at the Nuremberg War Crime Trials. Hank loved to share his pictures of the trial to all that were interested.
Upon leaving the military, Hank worked at Mare Island Naval Shipyard as a ship fitter.
Hank then met Amy Benning of Sonoma at the Dream Bowl on the Napa/Vallejo Highway. Hank and Amy married on June 25, 1946 in St. Helena. After marrying Amy, Hank went to work as a school bus driver/mechanic for the Napa Valley School District.
After the birth of Hank’s two children, he started work at his true passion, the Napa City Fire Department on June 1, 1957 until his retirement on June 15, 1979 as Captain.
Along the way, Hank graduated from Napa Junior College with an AA Degree in Fire Science.
Hank enjoyed his second home in Susanville where he looked forward to taking his boat out fishing on Eagle Lake. Hank also enjoyed steelhead fishing, abalone hunting, camping, football, and his fireman retiree luncheons.
Hank is survived by his two children. Hank Jr. and Kathi both of Auburn California and many nieces and nephews who all affectionately called him Uncle Clay.
His wife Amy, to whom he was married to for 63 years, preceded him on September 21, 2009.
Hank spent his entire 96 years living in Napa, with the exception of living in Roseville for a brief period.
The family wishes to thank and extend their very deepest gratitude to his nurse Marilyn and his very special caregiver Rita. The family also wishes to acknowledge and give extra special thanks to Larry for helping and always being there over the years but especially most recently. The family couldn’t have done it without him.
Hank was placed into a crypt at Tulocay. Per his request, there was no funeral. However, Hank did have two final wishes. One was to be buried in his fireman uniform. His wish was granted. And his second and final wish was to be escorted on a fire truck one last time from the mortuary to his final resting place. The family wishes to give very special thanks to the Napa City Fire Department and Tuluocay Cemetery especially Debbie Sousa for honoring his final wish.
Memorial donations may be made in Hank’s name to the Amber Piper Memorial Fund by contacting the Napa Valley Community Foundation 3299 Claremont Way Suite 2, Napa, CA 94558 Phone 707-254-9565.
