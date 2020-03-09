Herbert Salinger

The draw of the Napa Valley was too strong and he brought the family back to the Valley in 1969, building a house in St. Helena and commuting to UC Berkeley, where he headed up the Career Planning and Placement Center and taught doctoral courses in Education. In 1977 he was named Director of CSBA (California School Boards Association) and in 1985 he became the Director of AASPA (American Association of School Personnel Administrators), both in Sacramento. In 1982, her and Marge divorced but remained friends until her death in 2004.

He had his own executive search firm, helping school districts hire high end administrators and eased into retirement supervising educational candidates working on their administrative credentials. He did this for both Sacramento State and then Sonoma State after he moved to Calistoga in the mid 1990’s. Herb retired to Calistoga in the mid 1990’s, quickly diving into his passion of supporting children before they enter kindergarten. He coined the phrase “negative one”, emphasizing that we begin supporting our children at conception. Herb was on the board of Hearts and Hands Pre School, the Napa County Board of First Five, and an active member of the Calistoga Rotary and Soroptomists clubs.