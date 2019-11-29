1929—2019
Herbert Wayne Barber passed away at his home surrounded by family on November 15, 2019. He traveled far during his life. Starting off in a little town in Nebraska and then living the last 56 years of his life in Napa. Wayne was born in North Loup, Nebraska on March 24, 1929 to Glenn and Cora Barber. He graduated from North Loup High School in 1946. As a young man he enjoyed working around the farms, helping his older brothers and father. I think driving the old 1938 Chevy flatbed truck was high on his list of favorite things to do. Wayne is survived by his loving travel partner and wife of 45 years, Joan. His first wife Reta Barber: Daughters: Trish, Virginia and Sandy. Sons: Gary, Jim, Don, Mike, Robert and John. He had 19 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. The things most valued in Wayne’s life were family and friends. He loved any event that brought his family together. He was always ready to drop everything to help a friend or neighbor with a problem around the house. Wayne loved traveling in their truck and 5th wheel (rig). Wayne and Joan traveled back and forth across the United States 6 times visiting family, friends and researching genealogy. They drove with close friends up to Alaska and back each driving their own rig. Wayne and Joan belonged to two RV groups here in Napa. The Roving Roosters and the Silverado Road Runners. They went on many adventures with them. Wayne loved returning to North Loup during Popcorn Days whenever he could. Popcorn Days is a celebration that has been held in his home town for the last 118 years, consecutively. He also loved attending the yearly family camping/fishing trip that he affectionately referred to as Fish Camp. He enjoyed the fact family gathered and spent time together. But he didn’t mind if he landed a sizable trout now and then. Wayne was a member of the Sheetmetal Union, Local 104, for 70 plus years. During his career he worked on the Napa High School gym, homes in Bel Aire, several different condominiums at Silverado Country Club, South Hampton in Benicia and many more projects. He also worked in the sheet metal shop on Mare Island Naval Shipyard for a time. Wayne loved music and it was a big part of his life. He taught himself to play the sousaphone, tuba and piano. He played tuba in a Dixieland band for a number of years. He was a member and the director for a time of the Napa Chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America, Inc. (SPEBSQUA). He also sang in a Barbershop Quartet during that time. Wayne was known for his wit and humor. He was at ease around people and made friends quickly. He never met a stranger. Wayne was an honorary member of Sons in Retirement (SIR), Branch 149 and was a member of the Elks Club, Lodge 832 for many years. The family wishes to thank all of Collabria Hospice folks that looked after and helped with Wayne. Everyone was very compassionate and nice. There will be no memorial service, per Wayne’s request. He will be laid to rest in his home town of North Loup, Nebraska next to his parents and other family members that preceded him.