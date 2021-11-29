Hilda Inez Bettinelli

1923 - 2021

Hilda Inez (LaFranchi) Bettinelli, age 98, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family in St. Helena, California on November 26, 2021. Hilda has been in the loving care of her daughter Kay for the past eight years. Hilda was born on March 28, 1923 to Charles and Claudina LaFranchi (Italian Swiss immigrants who settled in Alexander Valley). She was raised on a dairy ranch in Healdsburg. During her teen years the family moved the dairy ranch to Stage Gulch Road in Petaluma.

Hilda was the youngest of nine children and attended a one room school house. Hilda was fondly referred to as “Doll” by her siblings and childhood friends. She graduated from Petaluma High School in 1940 and married Stephen Bettinelli in 1942. Together they had a family dairy operation and moved from Petaluma to Oakville in 1959. After retiring from the dairy business in 1967, Hilda and her husband moved the family to Inglewood Avenue in St. Helena.

Hilda loved parties, the first to arrive and the last to leave. She truly loved her family and friends, dancing, accordion music, singing, playing her harmonica at family gatherings, road trips of any kind, and card games. She was able to play her favorite card game “pinochle” up to the end of her wonderful life.

Hilda will also be remembered for her kind and gentle mannerisms. She touched everyone in her path. It is known that Hilda and Steve's favorite song was “You Are My Sunshine”. Hilda will forever be known as the sunshine that shined so brightly in the family.

Hilda is predeceased by her husband Stephen Bettinelli and siblings Charles LaFranchi, Carrie Spaletta, Mary LaFranchi, Leah Del Fava, Ruth Breashers, Irene Martinelli, Dorothy Silacci, and Walter LaFranchi

Hilda is survived by five children Stephen (Marcy) Bettinelli, Charles (Patt) Bettinelli, Kay Bettinelli, Larry (Marsha) Bettinelli, and Ronald Bettinelli.

Hilda's twelve grandchildren are Alfreda (Mike) Vasquez, Randall Bettinelli, Trent Fechter, Therese (the late Greg) Calvelo, Trista Fechter, Kenneth Bettinelli, the late Charles Bettinelli, Jr., Dominic (Erin) Bettinelli, Tyson (Christina) Fechter, Giancarlo (Karyn) Bettinelli, Lia (Paul) Goldberg, and Gaetano (Natalie) Bettinelli plus nineteen great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Helena Catholic Church, 1340 Tainter Street, St. Helena, California, 94574, Thursday, December 2, 2021. There will be a viewing at 10:00 am and a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. The family would like to thank Callabria Hospice for the care and peaceful passing of Hilda and is requesting in lieu of flowers to please make donations to Collabria Hospice, 414 South Jefferson Street, Napa, California 94559 or a charity of your choice.