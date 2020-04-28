× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Howard LeRoy Hess passed away at Napa Valley Care Center, after a short battle with Cancer on April 11th in Napa CA. Howard had just celebrated his 88th birthday last month with his loving partner of the past 20 years, Shirley DiPasquale. Howard and Shirley were wonderful for each other, and enjoyed many cruises, cruising to many parts of the world over that time and created many great memories together. They enjoyed the club house in the Napa Valley Mobile Home Park where they lived, and had lots of dear friends. Their love and support for each other was such a blessing for each other and the rest of the family as well.

Howard was born in North Dakota and was the son of Mabel Olufson and Ross Hess, who moved out to Corvallis Oregon in the mid 1940’s.