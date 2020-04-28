Howard LeRoy Hess passed away at Napa Valley Care Center, after a short battle with Cancer on April 11th in Napa CA. Howard had just celebrated his 88th birthday last month with his loving partner of the past 20 years, Shirley DiPasquale. Howard and Shirley were wonderful for each other, and enjoyed many cruises, cruising to many parts of the world over that time and created many great memories together. They enjoyed the club house in the Napa Valley Mobile Home Park where they lived, and had lots of dear friends. Their love and support for each other was such a blessing for each other and the rest of the family as well.
Howard was born in North Dakota and was the son of Mabel Olufson and Ross Hess, who moved out to Corvallis Oregon in the mid 1940’s.
Howard and his loving wife of 44 years, Mara Lou, moved to Napa in 1996 from Seattle WA. Howard was proceeded in death by Mara Lou in 1999. Howard was loved by his family, only son Monte Hess, his wife Carol, along with their three children, Neil Hess, his wife Jennifer and their son Wyatt of Yakima WA, Tony Hess, his wife Brenna and children Maxwell and Olivia of Medford OR, and Chloe Birky, her husband Leon, children Hannah, Whitney, Kristen and Wade of Halsey OR. Monte and Carol were already living in Napa, so when Howard and Mara Lou retired they were able to move to Napa, where “Papa” enjoyed spending lots of time with his grandchildren.
Howard was able to see all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren in the past few months. Great memories for all of them, but especially Howard.
He will be greatly missed, and always loved by us all. Love you Dad.
