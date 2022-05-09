Hugh L. Singrey

1925 - 2022

Hugh L. Singrey was born on July 4, 1925 in Albany, California. He graduated from U.C. Berkeley in 1948 after serving in the U.S. Navy. As a member of the greatest generation, he was resilient, mannered, respectful, principled, loyal, hardworking and kind. He was witty, and a prolific storyteller. He loved all types of sports - a true, longtime fan of any Bay Area team - Oakland A's, 49ers and the Warriors. He loved horses, his dogs, a good Western story and any type of mystery series on PBS.

Hugh moved the family to Oahu, HI as the Branch Manager of Argonaut Insurance in 1971. The family lived in the islands for 15 years, and while he deeply missed the expansiveness of California and his ranch, he and his family enjoyed living in Hawaii and took in local polo games at Mokuleia every Sunday, played Saturday tennis matches at the lush, green Maunawili public courts, watched the rodeos in Waimanalo, and enjoyed drives around the islands. He was well respected in his business community as a man of his word, and someone who took the time to know about and care for all the employees he managed.

In his later years, he was an active member of the Napa SIRS Bocce team, enjoyed wine tasting at Louis Martini Winery, participated in Lokoya Fire Department Homewinemakers events, and a was fixture at his grandchildren's baseball, football and running events with a hat full of photo pins of his grandchildren. As a family, we enjoyed Sunday dinners and afternoon visits.

He was loved and well taken care of by his son Paul, and he very deeply respected and appreciated Paul for giving him the opportunity to stay in his home until his death. He left us peacefully on April 29th, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Alline Singrey, son Paul Singrey, daughter Karin Singrey Hatton (Stephen Hatton) and grandchildren Abigail, Nathaniel and Thomas as well as his ever faithful hound dog Tule.

Rest well now, Dad. You will be missed.