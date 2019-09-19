Ida E. Cloud

1927—2019
Ida Cloud passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2019 in Napa, Ca. at the age of 92.
Ida is survived by her sons. Harry Jr. (Nancy), Howard, Hayden (Vicki) and Hayward. Ida’s grandchildren and great grandchildren were one of her greatest joys. Tracey Cloud ( Nickolas, Monte, Mason), Christina Maher (Nick) (Malakai, Mykah), Levi Cloud (Ashley) (Levi Jr, Lachlan, Lainey), Haylie Cloud, Jena Cloud (Cole), Travis Cloud, Holly Cloud, Tanner Cloud. Daughter in laws Debbie Cloud and Ursula Cloud. Ida is also survived by her brother Alfred Borges and many nieces and nephews.
Ida was preceded in death by her husband Harry Cloud in 1971, Parents Manuel and Mary Borges, Brothers; John, Manuel, Joseph, Tony, and Frank Borges. Sisters; Mary Losado and Mabel Amarant.
Ida was born on April 13, 1927 in Santa Maria Calif. Her family soon moved to Vallejo Ca where they started the family dairy. Ida worked the dairy every day until she married the love of her life Harry J. Cloud on Sept. 5, 1948. The newlyweds lived in Napa and started their family. Ida was always cooking whatever fish and game her boys brought home for her, making them a meal fit for a king on the meagerest of ingredients. Family was everything to Ida, her children held a very special place in her heart but her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the ones that held her heart and soul. She stayed young at heart and mind because of them. She was always there to play a game or watch one of them play their sports and it didn’t take much to talk Grammy into making rice pudding or raiding the freezer for ice cream. Ida loved being outdoors fishing with her family or tending to her yard. Ida had a great love of growing beautiful flowers and was always quick to share a bouquet with family and friends. She was loved and admired by many and will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the Choctaw House and their staff for the excellent care and love they showed Ida for the past three years, they became her second family.
A funeral is scheduled for Monday September 23, 2019 at 12:00 at Tulocay Cemetery 411 Coombsville Road, Napa Ca, reception immediately following.