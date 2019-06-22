Illiana was born May 24, 1990. Died February 20, 2019. Illiana Shekinah Hauptmann-Anderson was 27 when she was stricken with Lupus. She was born in Yountville in the Napa Valley to Wil Anderson and Petra Hauptmann. She is survived by her four siblings and extended family. A memorial is planned for July 13th, 2019 in the Napa Valley at the Baker Sister’s Ranch: 3238 Ehlers Lane, St. Helena California 94574, 2-5 p.m.!
The funds are to cover the cost of the memorial, associated expenses, and to set up scholarships to the various schools Illiana attended. The Oxbow School is one of the first schools to agree to set up a scholarship fund in her name. Refreshments will be provided.
Illiana attended the Bauhaus where she received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in architecture. After receiving her Master’s, she was invited to work on “ The 100 years of the Bauhaus “ committee. In her earlier years, she attended the Oxbow School, in Napa, CA. where her artistic skills began to flower. K-8, Illiana attended Summerfield Waldorf School and Stone Bridge School, a Waldorf inspired public charter. She was also fortunate to study philosophy through the Arica School at a young age.
It was nearly a year after graduating from the Bauhaus while being employed at an architectural firm in London that she was stricken with Lupus.
She returned to Germany to seek medical attention in Weimar. Her sister Raci was her constant companion, as she fought to regain her health. Kael, a cousin whom she grew up with, formed a bond with Raci to get Illiana the best possible healthcare available. There was a treatment plan to enroll her into a facility to help her rehabilitate. While making those plans, her condition took a turn for the worse. She died on February 20th, 2019 to the surprise of all who were aware of her process. Within a year’s time, she passed into the light.
She is survived by her siblings Shanti, Namon, Racall, and Noelle—Cousins: Luke, Kael, Niece: Jasmine—Aunt—Beverly & Daniela and many more relatives and friends.