1932—2019
Imolee K. Watras died peacefully April 29, 2019, surrounded by loved ones after a long time in hospice care. She was born on January 12, 1932 in Golden, Missouri, grew up in Grandview, Arkansas, and settled in American Canyon, California for the past 59 years.
She is survived by her 9 children Karen, Steffany, Marla, Victor, Deborah, Stephen, Elizabeth, Patricia, and Rosanna; 4 grandchildren Tyrone, Dominic, Christine, and Stephen; and 3 great grandchildren Tyler, Paige and Nicole. She was preceded in death by her husband United States Navy Veteran Victor J. Watras Sr.
A visitation will be held starting at 4:30 pm, followed by recitation of the rosary at 7:30 pm on May 8, 2019 at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home, 1975 Main St, Napa. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 2725 Elm St, Napa, on May 9, 2019 at 11:00 am, followed by burial at Napa Valley Memorial Park. Celebration of life reception to proceed at 2:00 pm at La Siesta Village Clubhouse, 4433 Solano Ave, Napa.
Memorial donations can be made to Collabria Care Hospice. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.