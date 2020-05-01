Ina K. Brown went peacefully to sleep on March 16, 2020. She was a devoted Christian and died trusting in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born April 26, 1923 to John and Emilie Flottmann in Cedar Fork, MO. On June 24, 1946 she married Koy T. Brown in Washington, MO. Her marriage to Koy lasted until his death in 2008.