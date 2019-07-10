1922—2019
Inez Carlenzoli, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away quietly surrounded by family in Roseville on June 5, 2019.
Born Jan 11, 1922 in San Francisco, she married John Carlenzoli in 1940 and moved to Calistoga. She was a member of the Sons of Italy and was a charter member of Meadow Country Club.
She was preceded in death by John, her beloved husband of 67 years.
She is survived by her daughters Joyce Hults (Ray) of Lincoln and Irene Mulroy of Mercer Island, WA; grandchildren Michael (Denise), Kenneth, Douglas, Brian and Lauren (Adam), and great grandchildren Rachel, Kyle, Jonathan and Lucas. She will be dearly missed.
Private family services were held on July 8th at St Helena Catholic Church with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, St Helena. Donations to charity of choice.