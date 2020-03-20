Irene Ann Lach

Volunteer work was always a huge part of Irene’s life Not only was she a volunteer, she also held office in most of the organizations including being President and chairman of major events.

After rejoining the workforce, she became an active member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) of Peckville. She volunteered with Friends of the Library for the Interboro Library, Peckville and helped with sorting books and their book sales. Then she became very active with the Red Cross where she helped with the weekly blood drives every week in the greater Scranton area.

In the 1990s she became a volunteer at the Lackawanna County Long Term Care Center, a skilled nursing facility in Peckville. She helped there once or twice a week with activities for the residents such as arts and crafts and bingo. She was one of the staff to accompany residents to the local Walmart and push them around the store in their wheelchairs so they could do their shopping.