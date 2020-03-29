Irene M. Purcell

Irene Purcell, 95 yrs. old, died on March 5, 2020, in Hagerman, Idaho. Irene was born, November 12, 1924 in Yutan, Nebraska. She was married to Robert Purcell for 53 yrs. Robert died in 1996 in Napa, California. Irene lived in Napa for over 40 yrs. and moved to Hagerman, Idaho last year. Irene was school bus driver for Napa Unified School district for many years..When she retired from driving school bus she worked as receptionist for Evans Airport Service for a few years. Irene was devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Children are Gloria Vaughn, Folsom, California, Patti Cox, Hagerman, Idaho and Robert Purcell, Estacada, Oregon. Grandchildren are Deborah Murphy, Monica Yarbrough, Cara Roderick, Amy Cox, Jennifer Jennings, Tiffany Alferd,Great grandchildren are Kelsey Murphy,David Yarbrough, Dayton Roderick,Kalia McGill, Aria Alferd, Abryahna Jennings, Makaelyn Jennings. Great granddaughter is Wynter McGill. There are no services planned as requested by Irene...family will have private celebration of her life.