Irene Simone

Jan. 25, 1931 - Jan. 4, 2022

IN LOVING MEMORY OF IRENE SIMONE

NAPA - She went to heaven with the angels on January 4, 2022. Aunt Rena, as she was known to her friends and family was born on January 25, 1931 in Napa to Genaro and Nicoletta Simone who were from Italy.

She had four brothers, Mark Simone, Tony Simone, Amadore Simone and Raymond Simone and also an adopted brother, Norman Pinch and two sisters, Gigi Mattinson and Rosie Simmons, which all preceded in her passing. She has many nieces and nephews.

Her calling in life was being a daughter, an aunt and to put a smile on your face.

Rena enjoyed bowling, gardening and wearing her favorite fedora along with bling and then more bling. Her favorite things were ice cream, puppies and stuffed animals.

Her family would like to thank all the caregivers that took great care of her, we appreciate you.