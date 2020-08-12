Isabel Nichols

Born October 8, 1927 in Los Angeles, and raised along with her three sisters on Russian Hill in San Francisco. Graduated Galileo high school. She met her future husband, photographer Robert Evans as an aspiring student actor at Theatre Arts Colony, in the early 1950s. Upon their marriage, they moved to the Miraloma Park section of San Francisco, near the top of Mt. Davidson. Bette had chosen their new home for its panoramic views of the Marin headlands and Twin Peaks; as well as the area later to be known as Diamond Heights. Her interest in art, and art history, inspired her to take up oil painting, becoming an accomplished amateur artist.