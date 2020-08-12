Isabel Nichols

1927—2020
Long time St. Helena resident Isabel, a.k.a. Bette Nichols Passed away aged 92, July 18, 2020 in Napa, of natural causes.
Born October 8, 1927 in Los Angeles, and raised along with her three sisters on Russian Hill in San Francisco. Graduated Galileo high school. She met her future husband, photographer Robert Evans as an aspiring student actor at Theatre Arts Colony, in the early 1950s. Upon their marriage, they moved to the Miraloma Park section of San Francisco, near the top of Mt. Davidson. Bette had chosen their new home for its panoramic views of the Marin headlands and Twin Peaks; as well as the area later to be known as Diamond Heights. Her interest in art, and art history, inspired her to take up oil painting, becoming an accomplished amateur artist.
Bette was predeceased by her first husband, Robert V. Evans of San Francisco; second husband, Joseph A. Nichols of Oroville, CA; her Mother Amalia Cirio, and step-father William Cirio of Calistoga; and sisters Maria of Sonoma, Pauline of St. Helena, and Celia of Santa Rosa. She is survived by her sons Bruce V. Evans of Napa, and Brian Scott Evans of San Francisco; her brother-in-law James Pendergast of Sonoma; and many loving nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Special thanks to Victoria, nurse at Napa Post Acute for her help and unflagging support; and to Rolland Wallace of Treadway and Wigger Funeral Chapel in Napa.
Services are pending.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.