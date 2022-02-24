Isabelle Regusci Simone

1929 - 2022

Isabelle Regusci Simone passed away peacefully in her home on the ranch where she grew up on Sunday, February 20th, 2022 at the ripe age of 92 with those she loved by her side.

Growing up a farmer's daughter, there was no job Isabelle didn't do. Whether it was bailing hay, raising livestock, milking cows, running the slaughterhouse, collecting antiques or gardening - she did it all! She also loved to cook for everyone who passed through her door, but most of all she loved her family.

She attended all local Napa county schools and graduated from Napa Union High School in 1947. Soon after, Isabelle met Amadore Simone on a blind date and they were married on May 1st, 1950 at the County Courthouse followed by a honeymoon to Yosemite. They enjoyed 65 years together.

Isabelle and Amadore lived and raised their two daughters, Sandra and Linda on the ranch alongside her brother, Angelo Regusci and his wife, Mary and their four children; Martha, Angelo, Bernadetta and Jimmy. Together, their families devoted their lives to carving out a living in the Napa Valley by farming corn, hay, prunes, walnuts, hogs, beef/dairy cattle & vineyards. True farmers.

Isabelle leaves behind her two daughters, Sandra Simone (Gary) and Linda Geyer (Peter). She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Sherrie Herbey (Seth), Nicoletta Geyer, Zachariah Geyer (Christina) and great granddaughter Malaika Jean Geyer. Isabelle also leaves behind many additional nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

Special recognition and appreciation must be mentioned for the loving care provided by Rocio Rosas, Bertha Munoz, and Albert DeLacruz who have all cared so gracefully for her. Donations in Isabelle's name can be made to Jameson Canyon Animal Rescue Ranch in honor of her special love for animals.

A rosary will be held on Monday, February 28th at 6pm at Claffey & Rota Funeral Home in Napa. A service at the same location will be held on Tuesday, March 1st at 10:30 am, followed by interment services at Tulocay Cemetery at noon. Online condolences may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.