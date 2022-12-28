J.C. Pickett, MD

ST. HELENA - J.C. Pickett, MD, who passed away recently at his home in St. Helena, was a dedicated physician, sports enthusiast, lover of political and military history, avid crossword solver, and a devoted dog lover.

After receiving his undergraduate degree from West Virginia University, and his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia, J.C. established his first practice in Ohio in 1963. He served as a clinical instructor at Ohio State University, and was also the team physician for the local high school.

In 1970, J.C. and his wife, Sandra, moved their family to Napa. J.C. joined the staff of Queen of the Valley Hospital, later becoming the Chief of Surgery and Chief of Staff at the facility. He also served as a consultant to Napa Valley College, and as the team physician for Napa High School and Vintage High School. He was inducted into the Vintage Sports Hall of Fame for his contributions to the Crusher athletic program.

Dr. Pickett also had a strong sense of public service. He was a longtime member of Rotary International, including a term as president of the Napa chapter, and retired as an officer in the Air Force Reserve. Professionally, he was on the board of directors of the Napa County Medical Society for many years, and served as the group's president in 1980. He was a board member of the Napa County chapter of the American Cancer Society, and also worked with the Western Orthopedic Association and the California Orthopedic Association. J.C. held a variety of offices in the California Medical Association, rising to the presidency of the organization in 1999.

J.C. Pickett was preceded in death by his wife. He is survived by his three children: Tod, Carrie, and J.E.B.; two grandchildren: Jocelyn and Samantha (Morrish); and three great-grandchildren: Emsley, Everett, and Easton Morrish.