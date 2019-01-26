1939—2018
Jack Chandler of St. Helena, California died on December 24th, 2018 after a brief illness. For almost 50 years, Jack created distinctive landscape designs, metal sculptures and furniture in the Napa Valley and earned a national reputation for his work. In 2012 Jack was awarded the designation of Fellow by the American Society of Landscape Architects, one of the highest honors a landscape architect can receive.
Born in Tustin, California on October 2nd , 1939 he attended California State Polytechnic College in Pomona, where he received his B.A. in Landscape Architecture. He then began his practice in Orange County, California. In 1969 Jack and his family moved to the Napa Valley where he went into private practice. His work graces many wineries, vineyards, hotels, restaurants and residences in Napa Valley, elsewhere in California, as well as abroad. In 2013 Jack designed the Kenzo Healing Garden at Queen of the Valley Hospital. With elegant steel walls, large hand tooled boulders, rock benches, a pond, his natural garden speaks volumes about his sense of space and his artistry in many media. Metal, rock, glass, plants, trees and paint. As Jack said “my healing garden has strength and elegance. It is beautiful and simple, a spot of tranquility. There are places to rest the eye. It is a self-sustaining natural garden with grasses, tall trees and water. In addition to landscape architecture, Jack was an accomplished sculptor, furniture designer and also designed a number of residences. He founded Jack Chandler & Associates in 1976 and later partnered with his daughter Jennifer, also a landscape architect, at Chandler & Chandler.
Jack is survived by his wife Sandy, his daughter Jennifer, sons Josh (Mary Beth) and Jared (Inger Marie) as well as his grandchildren Heather Baker (Travis), Ryan (Maddie), Grey and Margot and a great granddaughter Raleigh. Donations to his memory can be sent to either Rianda House or The Family Center in St. Helena. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.