1936—2018
Jack Duane Martinelli Born May 1st 1936 Died July 21st 2018
Jack Duane Martinelli, 82, lost his valiant battle with cancer July 21st. Jack was born in Napa, Ca. to Clyde and Belle Martinelli. He was a proud member of the pioneer Martinelli and Arata families who settled in the Napa valley in the late 1800’s. He had two older siblings, Bo and Bonnie , and one younger sibling, Jill. He attended Napa high school and enlisted into the US Air Force in 1954.
Jack married his high school sweetheart, Patricia O’Brien, in November of 1956 and raised four children,.
After getting an honorable discharge from the service, he served an apprenticeship for Allen and Simmons Heating and Air Conditioning. There he attained Foreman status in the shop and in the field. He also became an instructor for the local union teaching heating and air conditioning service. In 1981 he opened Artisan heating in Vacaville, Ca. with his wife, three sons, and daughter-in-law. He also worked for the Vacaville unified school district and Pacific Ace hardware in Winters. Wherever he worked he was well liked and enjoyed his co-workers, and helping all his many customers. He loved helping people and would give anyone a hand who asked.
Living at the Highlands of Berryessa, he and his wife enjoyed many weekends fishing ,boating, and get-together’s with family and friends.
After retiring and moving to Rio Vista, he became a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. A loving Husband, Father, Papa, and Grand Papa. He loved his pets as he did all animals. He loved his friends and he loved his family. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his younger sisters, Bonnie and Jill, and his youngest son, Kurtis.
He is survived by his wife of nearly sixty-two years, Patricia and his older brother Bo. He is also survived by his children, Tim Martinelli(Christine), Alisa Martinelli (Anita), Jack Martinelli(Barbara) .Eight Grandchildren , Kenny Martinelli, Emily Gray ,Joseph Martinelli, Stacy Martinelli, Autumn Martinelli, Maria Martinelli, Clyde Martinelli, Alec Martinelli. And also Leila Martinelli and Tina Forden- Martinelli. Emily and Tim Gray also blessed him with two beautiful great granddaughters, Valerie and Bridget
Funeral service will be held at Tulocay cemetery in Napa, Ca. Thursday, August 2nd at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Fund or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.