1922—2019
Jack Erwin Steen 96, of Napa California passed away on April 29, 2019. Jack was born in West Milton, Ohio to parents Erwin McCall Steen and Mary Edith Hall on December 7, 1922. He attended Oakland Technical High School, and went on to earn a degree at Santa Rosa Junior College. He was very active in school sports.
Jack served in the military from 1943-1946 as an Air Operations Specialist and Control Tower Operator. After the war he was employed at Mare Island Naval Shipyard until his retirement in 1980. He continued to be involved in sports and his loves were basketball, baseball, football and golf. In his retirement he was actively involved in the Hidden Valley RV and Golf Club.
Jack is survived by his brother William Steen of Napa, Lana Szmidt (daughter) of Napa, Clifford Steen (son) of Volcano, CA and Linda Connor (daughter) of Vacaville, CA; 6 grandchildren, Dustin Farres, Ondrejka Yaconelli, Zaid Szmidt, Jedidiah Szmidt, Ryan Steen and Curtis Steen; and 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Jack is preceded by death by his brothers Clifford, Robert and Jim as well as his loving wife Dorothy Steen.
