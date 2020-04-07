Our beloved Jack Haney passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on April 2, 2020 in Napa, California. He was 86. Jack grew up in Navasota, Texas and was a graduate of Navasota High School. Jack graduated from Baylor University in 1955 where he received a BBA. While at Baylor he was a member of the baseball team and is a Baylor Baseball Letterman and a lifetime member of the Baylor Alumni Association. After graduation from Baylor University, Jack served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon his return to the states and after working in the insurance business, he graduated from South Texas College of Law and was licensed to practice law in 1969. In May 1970 Jack began his law practice in Huntsville, Texas where he became a community service and business leader. He represented clients with integrity and care for over 50 years. Jack was a devoted father and grandfather. He was a spiritual man and his faith was very important to him. He enjoyed being a member of First Presbyterian Church of Napa, joining soon after his move to the Meadows Retirement Community Napa in 2017. He made many wonderful, caring friends and had a great time during his years in Napa. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him. Mr. Haney is survived by his daughter Carolyn Stahlecker (Matthew), and grandson, Otto of Napa, his sister Geraldine Voelter of Sugarland, TX and many nieces and grandnieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in the future when circumstances permit.