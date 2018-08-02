1939—2018
Jack M. Edwards, 79, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2018, surrounded by his wife and daughters at Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville.
Jack was born July 26, 1939 in Santa Rosa to Chester and Evelyn Edwards and raised in Napa, graduating from Napa High School in 1957. After completing coursework at Napa Community College, he followed his love of the outdoors, beginning a long career with the California Department of Fish and Game as a wildlife biologist and later as a game warden.
He was deeply involved in the California Condor restoration project and notably initiated and developed the storm drain stencil program, protecting waterways and wildlife and educating the public. The program is now nationwide, and he always enjoyed seeing images from other communities. An accomplished woodcarver, Jack specialized in the animals he protected for years, and after he retired, he volunteered and shared his skills as an instructor at Sem Yeto High School’s woodcrafts program. Known as “one of the good guys”, Jack is remembered fondly for his sense of humor, love of a good story, and dedication to both work and, especially, family.
Jack is survived by his wife, Judith A. Edwards; daughters and sons-in-law Jennifer and Ken Brown, Robin Edwards-Harvey and Carl Harvey, and Tracy and Bill Mills; six grandchildren, Chelsea Whitman, Jack Brown, Jaina, James and Julia Mills, and Matthew Harvey; as well as his three sisters, Lois Wilson, Marilyn Ingraham, and Claudia Bassham . He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Charlene Miller.
A celebration of life ceremony and reception will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, Sept. 8th at Bryan-Baker Funeral Home in Fairfield. Instead of interment, Jack’s ashes will be kept with his family. Arrangements are under Bryan-Braker at (707) 425-4697. Since Jack thought all kids should have the opportunity to learn how to fish, his family has set up a fundraiser in his name which will then be used to support the Fishing in City program run by California Fish and Wildlife. Those interested in contributing, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/jack-edwards-fishing-in-the-city