1946—2020

Jack Stanion Cummings, Jr. passed away in his Napa home with his loving wife, Judy, at his side on Aug. 27, 2020 following a lengthy battle with lung cancer. He was 74.

He was born in Clinton, Mass. on Feb. 21, 1946 to Jack Stanion Cummings Sr. and Marjorie Whitcomb Cummings. The family moved to the Bronx, New York for a very brief time. When Jack and his younger brother Bob came home from school to tell their mother they had learned about the “boids” (birds), his mother decided that a move was necessary. They settled in Stamford, Conn., where Jack attended Springdale Elementary, Dolan Middle and Rippowam High School.

After graduation, he attended the Air Force Academy, served in Vietnam for two years and was honorably discharged in 1970. Jack remained in Colorado for the next 20 years and moved back to Stamford, Conn. to help care for his father, who had terminal cancer. After his father’s death, his mother bought a tourist cabin business in Charlestown, R.I., and Jack moved there along with his mother, brother, sister-in-law and two nephews.