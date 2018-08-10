Jacqueline E Thomas

1951—2018
Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ E Thomas, 66, of Yountville, CA, passed peacefully at home on July 14th, 2018 after a brave and long battle with ovarian cancer.
Jackie was born on July 30th, 1951 in Redmond, OR to Milton and Flossie. She enjoyed her childhood playing in her parents movie theaters, being a ballerina, riding her horse and exploring around their home in Camp Sherman, OR along the Metolius River.
She moved a few times over the years then, 31 years ago, landed in her dream valley of Napa, CA. She was proud of her college degrees in English and Shakespeare, but she thankfully loved her career in sales because,“Shakespeare can’t pay the bills”. Her impeccable fashion sense and ability to talk to anyone was put to good work when she joined the Site for Sore Eye’s family and was able to help the locals of Napa Valley look good in their glasses for 20 years.
Jackie had many joys over her lifetime and considered herself to be an incredibly lucky person. Some of her favorite joys were dancing and traveling the world with her partner and their closest friends, as well as her trips to Washington to see her daughter. Her greatest joys were her 8 grandchildren. “Being a Grandma Jackie is even better than being a Mommy Thomas. Who would of thought that was possible?”
Jackie will be remembered in love, honor and humor by her daughter Amy, life partner Dave, step-children Shelby and Shane, 8 cherished grandchildren, sons and daughter in-laws and her many friends and family.
A memorial website is being made. Please send your memorial emails to memoriesofjackiethomas@gmail.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.