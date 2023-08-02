NAPA - Jacquelyn Stevens Gregg, (Jackie), age 70, of Napa, CA, passed away surrounded by loved ones on July 13, 2023.

Jackie was born on June 15, 1953, to Thelma and Daniel Avilla in San Francisco, CA. Jackie was raised by her mother, Thelma and her stepfather Hank Wright. After graduating from Napa High School in 1971, she then went on to meet Bruce Stevens in 1975 in Napa, CA. They immediately hit it off and married the same year where they began to build their family with Tony and Shawnna. She went on to a career at Microfiche and Sutter Solano Health Center where she met many wonderful lifelong friends. Jackie decided to dedicate her life to being a wonderful mother. Jackie supported her family through the many passions of their lives.

Later in her life she added Cody to her family and married Ronald Gregg. She was always up for a trip down to Disneyland, San Francisco, and any car ride with music blasting going to see Les Miserables or Phantom of The Opera. She loved to make her kids Shawnna and Tony perform Thriller from Michael Jackson in the front room. Jackie was passionate about her children and grandchildren.

She will always be remembered for her purple hair, wild personality, and life on her terms. We will miss her greatly.

Jackie is predeceased in death by her mother, Thelma Wright; her stepfather, Hank Wright; and her father, Daniel Avilla. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Gregg of Napa, CA; and her three children: Tony (Tracy) Stevens, Shawnna Stevens (Kasey) (Carl Helkey), Cody (Kate) Stevenson; her grandchildren: Alyssia (CC), Trystan, G'kobi, Anastastia, Ayden, Nevaeh, Gabriel, Sophie, Nathan, John, Jessica, and Josh; her sister, Victoria Gentry; and her brother, Sandy (Sandra) Wright. She is further survived by her nephews, cousins, family friends and numerous children that loved her dearly.

Services will take place at Tulocay Cemetery on August 4, 2023, at 12:00 noon.

If you wish to send flowers, please send them to Tulocay Cemetery.