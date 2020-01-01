1954-2019
Jaime Alvarez Calderon passed away on December 12, 2019. Jaime was born and raised in Mexico by his parents Maria and Jose. Jaime came to the US many years ago where he met his wife Catherine. Jaime and Catherine had 4 sons together. James- wife Donna, Anthony- wife Yesenia, Christian, and Andrew.
Jaime also was very proud to have his first grandchild, Natalie Linda. She always made her papa smile.
Jaime had a love and passion for animals and gardening. He was a gardener at Sutter Home Winery for over 33 years. He really loved working for the Trinchero Family.
There will be a celebration of life for Jaime on January 4th from 4-8pm at the American Legion Hall at 1240 Pearl Street Napa CA 94559.