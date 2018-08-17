1940- 2018
Jaime Robles passed away on 8/12/2018. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving companion of 22 years, Sharon Durante, his 5 children Debbie Harrington, Cynthia Robles, Tami Bailey, James Robles and Jerry Robles along with 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
He grew up in Yountville along with his siblings, Angel Robles and Celia Guevara, who preceded him in death, Carlos and Albert Robles, Dora Robles, Irene Bernadini, Stella Hernandez and Maria Emerson.
He was proud to be a US Navy veteran, having served from 1958 to 1967. He enjoyed golfing, traveling with Sharon, playing board games but most important to him was spending time with his beloved family.
His children will greatly miss his smile and big bear hugs frequently given, and the stories he shared.
Memorial service is private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project.