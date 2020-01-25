1924-2020
James Arnold Maggetti passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Napa at the age of 95.
Jim was born on September 15, 1924 to Joseph and Marion Maggetti. Jim was the second generation to be born in the Napa Valley; his grandfather having immigrated from Switzerland to the valley in the late 1800’s. As a child, Jim attended John L. Sheer Elementary school. He then went on to graduate from Napa High in 1942. Jim began his studies in Business Administration at the University of California Berkeley but was interrupted with the outbreak of WWII.
In 1943, Jim joined the 94th Infantry Division of the United States Army serving under General S. Patton. Jim fought in one of the war’s most decisive battles, the Battle of the Bulge, eventually being awarded a Silver Star, the Army’s third highest honor.
After returning from the war in 1946, Jim resumed his studies at Cal, received his degree in Business Administration, and went to work for the Basalt Ship Yard in Napa. In 1948, through mutual friends, Jim met his future wife, Barbara Natzel. After working for Basalt for a couple of years, he decided to return to Cal to earn a degree in Industrial Engineering. On September 16, 1951 he and Barbara were married and established their home in the Napa Valley where they went on to raise their three children. Jim returned to Basalt which was acquired by Kaiser Steel shortly after. He worked his way up the ladder becoming the manager of the fabricating plant in Napa. In 1959, Jim was selected to attend Stanford University in the Stanford Sloan Program; a program designed for employees who were ear marked for executive positions. At some point thereafter, Jim was promoted to Vice President of the Fabricated Products Division for Kaiser Steel working out of the Oakland offices. He commuted to the office in Oakland because he and Barbara loved their home and community in Napa. In addition to Napa, Jim and Barbara spent many happy times with family and friends at their second home at Lake Tahoe.
In 1971, Jim and several other prominent men in Napa founded Napa Valley Bank. Prior to this time, Napa had not had a local bank. The bank was an immediate success and in 1984, Jim served as Chairman of the Board for Napa Valley Bank. Eventually, the bank was acquired by Westamerica Bancorporation and Jim remained on the board. He also served on the boards of Oregon Steel, Queen of the Valley Hospital Foundation, and Napa Valley Opera House.
After Jim’s retirement, he and Barbara traveled extensively and enjoyed spending time at their additional home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Jim is survived by his three children, Martha Gabrielli (Earl), Marianne Elam (Gary) and David Maggetti (Ruthie); grandchildren Kailie, Drue, Tim and Greg; and greatgrandchildren Luke, Elle, and Emerie.
Friends are invited to a memorial service on February 10, at 11:00 am in the chapel at Tulocay Funeral Home.
Gifts in memory of Jim may be made to the Queen of the Valley Foundation, 1000 Trancas Street, Napa, CA, 94558 and Continuum Hospice Care, 5401 Old Redwood Hwy, Ste 110, Petaluma, CA 94954. Memories and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at tulocaycemetery.org.