James A Porter Jr passed away peacefully on 11/10/19 at Aegis Assisted Living Home. Jim was born in McAlester, OK in 1927 to James A Porter Sr and Maude Frazier Porter. They moved to California in 1936 settling in Banning and later Indio.
Jim graduated from Coachella Valley High School in 1945 and was soon drafted into the U.S. Army in WWII. He served 15 months in the U.S. and Korea on occupation duty. He received a medical discharge at Sam Houston in May 1947.
After graduation from the University of Southern California he was employed by the State of CA for 14 years acquiring rights of way for the highways and freeways. He was later employed by the Real Estate Research Corp appraising investment properties on the West Coast. Later he became a self-employed appraiser in the Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay area.
He is predeceased by his parents James A Porter Sr and Maude Frazier Porter, his wife Carrol Gury and Blanche Foster Porter, his sisters Pauline Whaley, Marjorie Jordon, brothers Robert Porter Sr and Michael Porter, sister-in-law Dixie Porter and nephew Robert Porter Jr.
He is survived by stepsons Kevin Groom (Susanna), David Harker (Susan), brothers-in-law Richard Foster, Chester Jordan, sister-in-law Patty Porter Beckett (Pete), nieces Robin Porter, Sue Cole (Chuck), Toby Duarte (Danny), Debbie Porter, Kristen Porter (Steve), nephews Tim Jordan (Karen) and Randy (Donna) and numerous great nieces, nephews and step-grand children.