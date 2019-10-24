1940—2019
James Albin Duda passed Sunday October 13th after a brief illness at the age of 79.
He was born in Medford, OR to Albin and Mildred Duda. His parents moved their family to Napa in the late 50’s. He graduated from St. Vincent’s Catholic High School in Vallejo, CA and soon enlisted in the Navy and served 3 years in the Pacific. When he returned he attended Napa Valley College and during those years he was very active in local theatre groups, this is where he met and married Charlene. They were married for 55 years.
Jim attended Sonoma State and graduated with a psychology and nursing degree. He was an RN working for the Veterans Home, Queen of the Valley, Napa State Hospital and St. Vincent’s hospital in Portland. His favorite activities at that time were racquetball, skiing and working with clay. In 1988, he and Charlene moved to Portland, where he was passionately involved with ceramic art.
He retired in 2003 and moved to Palm Desert, CA where he spent his time golfing. In 2010, they moved back to Napa to be near family, where he spent his later years enjoying time with his loved ones.
He is survived by his wife Charlene Duda, his brothers Ronald Duda (Sue), Stanley Duda (Jolanta) and his children Michael Ensminger (P.J.), Scott Ensminger, Lorna Antu (Juan), Robin Rose (Scott), Jerry Ensminger (Cynthia) and Jill Ruggiero (Gary). He is predeceased by his brother Daniel Duda. He had 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held in his honor on November 3rd. Donations are welcome to any Alzheimer’s Associations.