1968-2019
On Thursday, August 29, 2019, James Andrew York Jr. of Paradise passed away unexpectedly at the age of 50 after a short illness. Jim was born in St. Helena to James York Sr. and Susan Johnson on September 27, 1968. In June 2000, he married Jennifer Lenz and together raised their two boys, Jaden and Joshua. He received an Associates Degree from Butte College and went on to work at Paradise Recreation and Parks District for the last 14 years. Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He loved spending time with friends and family. Camping, hiking, fishing, boating, and brewing beer were some of his passions. Any sports involving his children were never missed. He was a proud and devoted father. He was known for his good sense of humor and his contagious laughter. Jim was a 6th generation descendant of a pioneer family. John York came to the Napa Valley in 1845 by wagon train over the Sierra. John York participated in the Bear Flag Revolt in 1846. Jim is survived by his wife, Jennifer, his two children, Jaden (13) and Joshua (11), father James York and mother Susan Johnson, sister Sarah Chrivia, niece Alycia Chrivia and many cousins, friends and extended family. A private graveside service is planned in the family plot at Tulocay Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is planned in Chico, CA later in the month. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Camp Hope at camphopeamerica.org.