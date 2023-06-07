James Bagby Watson

Sept. 24, 1920 - May 25, 2023

RUTHERFORD - James Bagby Watson died on May 25, 2023, at 102 years old. Jim was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. An inveterate golfer into his 90s, Jim shot his age from 72 to 98. He loved animals and small children. He'll be remembered for his peaceful nature and love of family.

Jim was born September 24, 1920, in Anaconda MT. He was the youngest of the three sons of Ruby Bell Irion Watson and Samuel Eugene Watson. His family moved Portrerillos, Chile when his father became the Superintendent of Anaconda Copper's Chuquicamata mine, the largest open pit copper mine in the world. Jim was sent to the United States to attend Junior High school in Pasadena and later High School at Berkeley High. He was a freshman a UC Berkeley in 1941, when he enlisted in the American Field Service before the US entered WW2. He drove an ambulance for the British 8th Army in North Africa. He was at the battle of Tobruk and El Alemain.

He returned to the US in 1943, and met his bride to be, Margaret Ann Shower, and enlisted in the Marine Corps. He served aboard the USS Block Island at the Battle of Okinawa and when he returned from the Pacific, reentered UC Berkeley. He married Margaret Ann in 1947, and graduated from UC that same year. They moved to Bern Oregon where he worked briefly for the US Forest Service. They returned after a year to Berkeley. Jim worked at the United States Envelope Company for 25 years. In 1976, they bought a small vineyard in Rutherford and built a home where they lived the rest of their lives.

Margaret Ann and Jim were happily married for seventy-four years until her death in December 2020. Jim is survived by his three children: Wendy Watson, Sally Kimsey and husband Paul Kimsey, and Matt Watson and wife Marie Parker Watson; six grandchildren: Daniel Watson, Thomas Watson, Will Watson, Rin Kimsey, Chris Kimsey, Caroline Kimsey Goad; and six great-grandchildren: James Watson, June Watson, Hudson Kimsey, Ethan Kimsey, Austin Goad, and Ruby Goad.