1960—2019
James Brian Dougherty on February 18, 2019, passed away at his home unexpectedly. He spent many happy years with his family and friends while living in Napa. Brian will be remembered for his big love of family and friends, great sense of humor and larger than life personality.
Brian is survived by Laurie, his wife of 33 years; his son Brian with wife Jennifer and two grandchildren, Hannah & Nathan; his son Brandon and fiancé Mellissa Tate; his parents William and Ardell Dougherty, his sisters Karen Houghton and Diane Dandini and his many nieces and nephews.
There will be a service to celebrate Brian’s life at Tulocay Cemetery on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11am. Please join the family for a reception at Tulocay to begin at noon.
For those wishing to light a candle in memory of Brian, please log on to Tulocay.com. In lieu of flowers, please send cards and any donations to P.O. Box 3028, Napa, CA, 94558.