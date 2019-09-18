James C. Forrest

On Sunday, September 8th, Jim passed from this earth, after several months of bravely fighting cancer. A wonderful patient, even with the severe pain.
Jim was born on April 10, 1941 to James and Alma Forrest in Providence, Rhode Island. Upon graduation from Hope High School, Jim joined the US Navy on a Kiddy Cruise. That enlistment lead to 22 years of service to his country. After basic training and schooling in Imperial Beach, CA he was off to Turkey for his first tour of duty. Then to Winter Harbor, Maine. Jim went TAD during the Cuban Blockade aboard the USS Oxford in September of 1962. Back to Maine where he met his wife to be, Patricia. They were married in April of 1963 and left shortly after that for a tour of duty in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Daughter, AnneMarie and son, James Daniel, were both born in Puerto Rico. Then the family settled in Virginia Beach, Virginia while Jim cruised aboard the USS Belmont. Then on to Pensacola, Florida where Jim taught young sailors going into the Navy to be cryptologic technicians. A job he dearly loved. Off to Adak, Alaska for 3 years and then to Misawa, Japan for 3 years. In January of 1976 the family settled in Napa, California where Jim was stationed at Skaggs Island and retired in 1977. After retirement Jim had a mobile small engine machine repair business he enjoyed between many early mornings of golf.
Jim and Pat did volunteer hosting for Sonoma County Regional Parks in Bodega Bay, California for 14 years. A job that made them many friends and a job they loved. Jim is survived by his wife Pat of 56 years, daughter AnneMarie Pistilli of Alamogordo, New Mexico, her husband, Tony, his favorite daughter in law, Mary Forrest of Sandy, Oregon. Sisters Joyce Cloutier of Florida, sister Gail Gifford of Mass. and her husband, Alan, 7 grandsons, 2 grand daughters and 4 great grand daughters and several nieces and nephews. Jim is pre-deceased by his parents, brother Robert and son Dan Forrest.
A Celebration of life will be held in Napa on October 12th from 1—3 PM at the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson Street, Napa in the Oak room of the annex. Jim’s ashes will be buried at sea at a later date
Jim will be remembered for his quick wit and never meeting a stranger. One great guy, missed by many. Fair winds and following seas, Chief Forrest.