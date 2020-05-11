James Dean Ussery

James “TooTall” Dean Ussery, 56, passed away on April 15th. Born in Vallejo, CA on March 31, 1964 to Joanne and Bob Ussery, he was predeceased by his parents and grandparents Mary and Jimmie Contri. In his younger years Jim was passionate about fishing and riding his Harley. Later in life he spent time collecting coins and woodworking; he was especially proud of his hand carved walking sticks and canes. The last months of his life were spent in Columbia, MO with his devoted friend Butch Lindahl. One of his greatest joys in life was making other people laugh. Jim is survived by his 3 children Ceaira Grace (Ussery) Elem, Christopher James Ussery, Nicholas James Ussery, his 2 grandchildren Cajmere and Ashton, sister Gina Grilli, long time partner Kelly Hampton, and his pup Buddy.