NAPA - James E. Drenon passed away on April 22, 2023.

In 1977, he married Linda McKinney and moved to Napa with his children. After moving to Napa he was a small business owner for over 30 years with Appollo Drain & Rooter Service. He was well known all over town for his little yellow truck, and quick reliable service.

Jim was known for his kindness.

He did so many thoughtful acts for others without ever telling anyone or asking for anything in return. He was very rare; a guy that just kept on giving and giving. For example, he fixed the cracks in his neighbor's sidewalk because it bothered the man so much. He bought a cake for a man he did not know because it was his birthday and believed no one cared.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Linda Drenon; daughter, Shana (Matt) Grantham; grandson, Robert James Olive; granddaughter, Bergen Bridges (Jake); and great-grandson, Cael.

He was preceded in death by son, Ronald James Drenon.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jim's life.

Tulocay Cemetery 11:00 a.m. Tuesday May 2, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ronald McDonald House at www.RMHC.org

Condolences can be sent to the family at JamesMcDrenon/@gmail.com.