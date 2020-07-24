1940—2020
James (Jim) Fulton passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020. Jim was born on December 19, 1940 at Franklin Hospital in San Francisco. When Jim was eight his family moved to Napa from San Francisco. Jim enjoyed a special upbringing with his Mom and sister along with being surrounded by many aunts and uncles and multiple cousins. Jim attended Napa High School and went on to travel the seas as a merchant seaman. Jim experienced a variety of career paths but his favorite and that of which he retired from, was at the California Veteran’s Home in Yountville. Jim worked in the maintenance department helping to keep the Home clean and safe for its residents. In his retirement he enjoyed walks, patronizing local eateries, religiously purchasing his weekly lotto ticket, loved visiting with friends and attending many a potluck with his neighbors.
On June 27, 2003, Jim married his loving and caring wife, Cora Beloso in Napa, CA. Cora and Jim traveled to many sites around California and made multiple trips to the Philippines to visit with Cora’s adoring family. He loved to spend time with Cora’s relatives and quickly became known as “Big Bear.” Spending time with his family was a priceless gift that made him smile.
He is predeceased in death by his parents, Helen Lowery Fulton and Robert Fulton. He is survived by wife of 17 years, Cora Beloso Fulton, Cora’s loving family here in the US and Philippines, his sister, Patricia Dettman, brother-in-law Richard Dettman of St. Helena, his three nieces, Christine Dettman, Catherine Dettman and Carolyn Dettman Dunn and his cousins, Dennis Lowery and Laurel Mayberry of Grand Junction, CO.
A private memorial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Community Action of Napa Valley, St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
