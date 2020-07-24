James (Jim) Fulton passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020. Jim was born on December 19, 1940 at Franklin Hospital in San Francisco. When Jim was eight his family moved to Napa from San Francisco. Jim enjoyed a special upbringing with his Mom and sister along with being surrounded by many aunts and uncles and multiple cousins. Jim attended Napa High School and went on to travel the seas as a merchant seaman. Jim experienced a variety of career paths but his favorite and that of which he retired from, was at the California Veteran’s Home in Yountville. Jim worked in the maintenance department helping to keep the Home clean and safe for its residents. In his retirement he enjoyed walks, patronizing local eateries, religiously purchasing his weekly lotto ticket, loved visiting with friends and attending many a potluck with his neighbors.