James (Jim) Joseph Kozier moved on from this world peacefully on June 2, 2020 after a long illness. Jim was born on August 28, 1944 and raised in Vallejo California, graduating from Vallejo Senior High School in 1962. He attended Napa Valley Community College from 1975 to 1977 and returned there periodically to brush up on computer skills. Jim loved Napa Valley. He started working for Tom Carpenter Vineyards in May 1977. He learned the process of what he called “from the earth to the vine, to the fruit to the wine”. His passion for the wine industry was unparalleled. After working for Carpenter Vineyards for 9 years, he changed focus to wine education, hospitality and guest services at Cakebread Cellars, Sequoia Grove, Rombauer Vineyards and Laura Michael Wines for 32 years amassing over 40 years in Napa Valley. He never wanted to live anywhere else. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Jessie, and his eldest son, Todd. Jim is survived by his youngest son, Greg and Todd’s daughter, Karissa, Uncles Walter and Michael (Kozier), numerous East coast cousins and a long list of Napa Valley and worldwide friends he made during his 40 year run in the wine industry. He will be greatly missed.