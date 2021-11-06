James (Jim) Joseph Stenger

James Joseph Stenger (Jim) succumbed to complications of West Nile Virus in Mesa, AZ, at the age of 78. Jim and his wife, Jeannie, just had their 51st wedding anniversary in early October. After living in Napa for 33 years, they had moved to AZ four years ago.

Jim was the son of Julian & Lois (Friend) Stenger. He was born and raised in Belmont, CA. He graduated in 1961 from Serra Boys High School and enlisted in the Navy, where he attended Aviation Structural Mechanics School. After four years in the Navy, Jim went to work for United Airlines at SFO. He retired after 35 years as a mechanic. Jim loved the outdoors-camping, fishing and a bit of hunting. He shared this love with his kids, grandkids, nieces & nephew.

Jim was predeceased by his parents and sister, Kathy Stenger. He is survived by his wife, Jeannie, brother, Paul (Janice) Stenger, sister, Jenny Moore, his daughter, Karen (Brian) Hanna, son, Stephen Stenger, grandchildren, nieces and nephew.

Jim was a generous person, studious experimental chef and a kind and welcoming host. He is and will always be dearly missed by his family and friends.