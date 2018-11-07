James (Jim) Mason Foster

1957—2018
James Mason “Jimmy” Foster, Jr., passed away peacefully on October 26, 2018, exactly where he wanted…on his couch in Bend, Oregon, surrounded by family and laughter. He was 60.
A Celebration of Life will take place Sunday, November 11, 2018 from 2-5pm at John F Kennedy Park in Napa, CA. Those who knew and loved Jimmy are welcome to attend.
Jimmy spent most of his life in Napa, raising his children in laughter, and was a talented wood craftsman. He was a fabulous guitar player and loved connecting with others through music.
His children were his life’s’ joy and his soul mate was his dog of 14 years, Tango. He loved cars, women and rock ‘n roll. He bonded with others through laughter and play…every stranger was his friend. If he pranked you, he loved you. A true jokester in life and in death.
Jimmy is survived by his two children, Jewelyanne and Mason; grandkids, Noah and Alice; parents, Jim and Mary; siblings, Cindy, Sheri, Bonnie, Brad, Becky; niece and nephews, Anna, Bill, Corin, Po and aunt Peggy.