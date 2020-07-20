× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1947—2020

James “Jim” Michael Newman 73 of Napa passed away peacefully at home with loved ones around him 7/14/20, 10 PM after a courageous battle w/cancer. He was our Superman whom never complained.

Jim aka: Mike born March 12, 1947 in San Diego County. Son of James E. & Alice Snodgrass Newman. When his family moved to Napa in his senior yr. he was able to stay behind w/family to graduate w/his class. He always loved softball, many said he could of gone Pro. He was also in track in which he broke a 17 yr long state record in Broad Jump 3/15/61. He joined the army & was stationed in Korea 1966 reaching the rank of Sergeant. Later he worked at Sears where he met Julia Reeka & married, 1973 then had their precious Amy Lynn 11/4/74. Later he worked at Mare Island as a pipe fitter finishing 2 yrs at Hamilton making 23 yrs.

Julia & Jim took separate paths after 9yrs. In 1993 he & Cheryl Meyerdirk met & were married Nov 29, 1996 in Tamales, camping at Lawsons Landing among much loved family & friends. The Pastor said she had never seen so many wranglers in a church. There he gained a step daughter Gloria Peralta. In his final months he stayed w/Gloria as she lovingly cared for him. He was a big Chargers fan.