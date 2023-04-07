On November 22, 2022, James "Jim" Patrick Prior, loving husband and father of two, passed away due to a heart attack at age seventy-six.

Jim was born on September 10, 1946, in San Francisco where he attended St. Agnes Elementary School (he served as crossing guard at the corner of Haight and Ashbury) and St, Ignatius College Preparatory. At Santa Clara University Jim earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics and his teaching credential. He met the love of his life, Dianne, when getting a ride (from her mom) to teach religion classes at her church. They married in 1971.

Jim taught math for 35 years, 28 of which was at Pinole Valley High School. While his focus was on math, he also taught computer classes and sponsored the Computer Club. He was named district Teacher of the Year twice as well as being named in several editions in "Who's Who Among America's Teachers." He was known by friends and students for his punny sense of humor. He made learning exciting with things like "Super Transitive Day" in his Geometry classes and quips such as "A day without Geometry is like a day without sunshine," and "I don't give homework, I give assignments" (because schoolwork doesn't have to be done at home). He loved teaching and retired only because he realized he couldn't give his students the 100% he felt they deserved.

Jim enjoyed music from "before his time," that is from the 1930s to 1950s, especially Big Band and early Rock 'n' Roll. He had a love of science fiction and horror stories, both in books and other media (especially Marvel universe, "Doctor Who," "Star Trek" and Lovecraft). He felt a great sense of loss when Christa McAuliffe (a regular teacher chosen to be an astronaut) perished in the Challenger explosion as he had always wanted to be an astronaut himself.

Jim was a patron of the dramatic arts, especially musicals, and actively supported the Drama Department at Pinole Valley High School, encouraging his students to attend and even to participate in productions. He was an avid reader and a philatelist, and he enjoyed playing serious bridge and ping pong. In his retirement he helped build sets for Dreamweavers Theatre, repaired computers for Computers-To-Schools, and volunteered with Friends of the Library.

Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dianne; son, Robert (Erica); daughter, Theresia (Dave); granddaughters: Keara, Lydia and Skyla; sister, Marge; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his parents, Phillip and Margaret; and by his sister, Sharon.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 1 p.m.