James Michael Andrews
1942 - 2019
James Michael Andrews passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
James was born in Napa Valley on February 18, 1942 to Melvin Joseph Andrews and Emma Jaeger. James, referred to by his friends as Jim, was a Napa native and graduated from Napa High School in 1960. In 1963 he married his high school sweetheart, Stana Lee Vallerga. Shortly after, he began his meat cutting career at Vallerga's Market where he was known and loved by customers for always having a smile on his face and brightening anyone's day. After 15 years at Vallerga's, Jim and Stana opened Andrews Meat and Deli. Together they owned and operated Andrews Meat and Deli for 19 years. Jim was famous around town not just for his meat cutting skills, but for the great affection he showed his customers. He always made sure people left with a smile on their face. After closing up Andrews Meat and Deli, Jim worked for 15 years in the meat department at Browns Valley Market. He retired after a career of 45 years, but always remained the go-to-guy for butchering questions.
Jim's hobbies included fishing, golf, woodworking, and cooking. He will be forever remembered by his family for waking them up in the morning to the smell of bacon and eggs and for never missing an event that was grandchild related. He will also be remembered by many as the President of the Rotary evening group and a member of Napa Sunrise California.
The second of three children, Jim was predeceased by his brother Philip Andrews and sister Marcia Andrews. Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Stana Lee Andrews of Napa; son, Jeff Andrews; two daughters, Susan Kampton and Carrie Androlowicz; and his 10 grandchildren, Brandon, Tyler, and Alyssa Andrews; Max, Nicole, Luke and Kelsey Kampton; Chris, Emma, and Abby Androlowicz; as well as many loved ones
Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral service on August 26 at 11 AM at Tulocay Cemetery. Following the service will be time to share stories and celebrate the life and positive impact Jim had in each of our lives.