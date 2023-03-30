SAN FRANCISCO - Our beloved Jim Hackett died unexpectedly at the VA Hospital in San Francisco, on February 28, 2023, with his wife by his side. The cause of death was respiratory complications associated with posthumously diagnosed esophageal cancer.

Jim was born on February 18, 1944, at St. Paul's Hospital in Livermore to Gerald and Genevieve Nevin Hackett. All of Jim's immigrant ancestors came from Ireland in the 19th century. He was a third generation native Californian and 100% Irish. Jim and his parents and baby sister, Connie, moved to Napa in 1949. He graduated from St. John's School in Napa, St. Mary's College High School in Berkeley, and St. Mary's College in Moraga.

Jim spent nearly half his adult life on the East Coast in Washington, D.C. and Maryland. When he returned to California he brought his wife, Kaye Eyerman Hackett, who died tragically young in 2007.

Jim found what proved to be his ideal niche as manager of three contiguous apartment buildings in the Marina District of San Francisco. This occupation was a felicitous match for his keen eye, attentive ear and no-nonsense approach to all matters, pressing or not. For more than 25 years he interacted with a steady stream of tenants, colleagues, contractors, and all the other good people who keep a building intact and humming.

Jim was a collector. His most notable treasures were his duck decoys and his books. Jim loved reading. He bought the San Francisco Chronicle and New York Times every day. His shelves overflowed with mostly nonfiction works. His brain was an archive.

Jim was predeceased by his parents and sister, Connie Hackett Halligan. Jim is deeply missed by his wife of eight years, Mary Caroline Chunn; his step-daughter, Kristen Revis; his uncountable cousins, especially Mary Nevin Henderson and Dennis Nevin; his childhood pals: John Raymond, Tom Uboldi, John Uboldi, Carol Uboldi Laughlin and John Banke. Memories of Jim are also cherished by his friends on the East Coast, who kept in touch with him all these years. Jim leaves behind dear companions on both sides of the bar at his favorite watering holes: Marina Lounge, Izzy's, Perry's, and so forth. There is some consolation in the fact that Jim was in the habit of enjoying life, and he knew he was valued and loved.

Sincere appreciation is due to the staff at the VA Hospital for all the extraordinary care and kindness they gave Jim in his final days and hours.

A celebration of Jim's life will take place in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jim's favorite charitable organization, the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank.